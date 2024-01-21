'Compensation for lands is number one issue': Central Elgin wants province to speed up reward for Volkswagen lands

Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has one agenda at this week’s ROMA (Rural Ontario Municipal Association) conference in Toronto.

“The number one issue is to make sure that there's compensation for the lands which St. Thomas took from us,” said Sloan.

He wants to use meetings with the province to speed up compensation from the City of St. Thomas for the hundreds of acres annexed for the coming Volkswagen plant.

“It's been almost a year as of February the 22,” said Sloan.

He explained, “ROMA gives us an opportunity to talk to the province and get some points across and make sure we're not forgotten down here in Central Elgin. We're lucky to have Minister [Rob] Flack working on the file. I think the province has shown that they want to make us whole, but we haven't gotten there yet. But hopefully we'll get there in the near future.”

It will be a busy few days for Flack, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, now that he has added a ministry tag as the associate minister of housing.

“I’ve got a full dance card, let's put it this way,” said Flack. “I have 22 delegation meetings from across the province, but some right here in my own backyard.”

Flack has 10 municipalities in his riding, with 10 unique opinions, but he plans to listen to Sloan about his concerns.

"At the end of the day, the Volkswagen deal and Power Co deal is really good for Elgin County,” said Flack.

He added, “It's good for St. Thomas, good for Elgin County and good for southwestern Ontario. It’s really how to fairly compensate Central Elgin and our county. I'll believe we're going to get there, it's just taken a little longer than we hoped.”

St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston said they will continue to have facilitated conversations with Central Elgin surrounding compensation.

"I'm not sure the answer is at the minister,” said Preston. “I think the answer is ‘Hey we're good neighbours, lets make this work,’ and compensation will take place.”

While Volkswagen is top of mind for Sloan, he also plans on having conversations with other municipalities who have similar concerns to his constituents. Those include high taxes, and high water rates.

Preston also has a very busy agenda lined up. He’ll talk with ministers about housing, mental health and addictions, parks, transportation and a special meeting with Hydro One.

“St. Thomas has the need for more electricity and more electrical power as we join the EV battery world,” said Preston. “They [Hydro One] wanted some time with me to say what they are doing, how it's going to happen, how they’re running power lines into St. Thomas and that type of growth.”

The ROMA Conference in downtown Toronto runs until Tuesday.