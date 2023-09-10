Competitive arm wrestling returned to Timmins with the Fall Fair

Competitive arm wrestling made its return to Timmins after about a decade this weekend.

As part of the Timmins Fall Fair men, women, boys and girls from all over the region came to showcase their strength, skill and strategy in a fun arm wrestling competition.

Organizers of the event told CTV News that arm wrestling originated in Timmins back in the early 70s and they wanted to revive the sport in its Canadian birthplace.

“We’ve always been passionate of it,” said Kyle Coupal with Timmins Armwrestling Connect, who organized the event.

“We’re travelling all over the place, all the time and it’s kind of tiresome and we want to be able to have something local that we could bring here, blow it up in Timmins again.”

Organizers said that since they wanted the public involved the event at the Fall Fair was not sanctioned – the competition was open to any ages four and up.

“It’s more of a casual event because we wanted people to be able to come from all over,” said Coupal.

“If you just wanna try your first time, you’re more experienced, not experienced, it doesn’t matter.”

There were cash prizes up for grabs but officials said what was really at stake was bragging rights.

“Everybody thinks it’s the biggest arms in the world, it’s not,” added Coupal.

“It’s your hand strength, it’s your technique, it’s what you know, so that’s been a big part of it as well.”

Members of the arm wrestling connect group said technique can be taught.

The group told CTV News they want to revitalize Timmins as a hub for competitive arm wrestling and hope to host sanctioned completions in the coming years.

For more information on Timmins Armwrestling Connect, visit their social media page.