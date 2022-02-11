Competitors to teammates: Dunstone, Muyres reflect on past Tankard rivalry

The last time now-teammates Matt Dunstone and Kirk Muyres were both in Whitewood, Sask. for the Tankard, they were on opposite sides of the sheet.

Dunstone vividly remembers the 2019 provincial championship, where his rink took on Team Muyres in the finals.

The Muyres team at that time featured the Muyres brothers — Kirk at skip, Dallan as lead — along with the Marsh brothers, Kevin and Daniel as third and second, respectively.

The 24-year-old at the time, Dunstone, dropped the decision to Muyres 6-5, losing on the final shot of the Tankard.

“You know, blind squirrel found the nut that provincial championship,” said Dunstone.

Following the 2020 Tankard held in Melville, a change was made by the Saskatchewan foursome. Dunstone added Muyres as his new second.

Now, the foursome is looking to defend its championship from 2020 — this time with Muyres on their side.

“I always think its nice I was able to teach these boys a lesson for once. They usually got the best of me,” said Muyres, reminiscing about the 2019 championship in Whitewood.

The decision to leave Team Muyres wasn’t easy on Kirk.

“It was probably one of the hardest decisions of my life. I was playing with two of my best friends and my brother, who’s my best friend. My brother and I played 10 years before that. So, it was really one of the toughest decisions I made. A lot of tears were shed,” he said.

The 2022 version of the Tankard was supposed to be held in Regina at the Co-Operators Centre. But, due to the rising threat of the Omicron variant, organizers moved the championship to Whitewood.

When the sudden change in venue was announced just three weeks ago, it brought back some fond memories for the pair.

“We kind of went back and forth at each other,” Kirk said. “We were lucky enough to beat Matt’s team and they lost to us in that provincial final. They like to give me the gears about Whitewood and I like to give them the gears about Whitewood. So it’s all in good fun.”

“There was a lot of chirps flying around as soon as we found out it was Whitewood,” Dunstone added.

Regardless of the banter between the competitors turned teammates, they’re appreciative of what they’ve built in such a short period of time.

That includes medalling at the Brier, winning Grand slams and getting involved in the community.

“The game has given us so much over the years. We've been able to travel the world made so many great friends experience of things that we're very, very grateful for. And I think at the end of the day, we just kind of want to want to give that back and try to grow the game and give back to the game in any way we can,” said Muyres.

Now, the foursome is setting its sights on successfully defending its Tankard championship. If they’re able to do that, they’ll look to become the first Saskatchewan rink to win the Brier since 1980.

“I don’t think I can put into words what winning a Brier for Saskatchewan would mean for this group. It’s been the goal for myself since I was a kid and for this team since it was put together. It would mean the world to finally pull it off for the province. Hopefully we can make it happen this year,” Muyres said.