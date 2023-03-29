Complaint about intoxicated man leads police to seize drugs, knife in Moosonee
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
A 42-year-old northern Ontario man is facing weapon and drug charges following an incident in Moosonee last Friday, police say.
Officers with the James Bay detachment received a complaint about an intoxicated person standing in the middle of Hutchinson Road in Moosonee the evening of March 24, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.
"The investigation into the occurrence has resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs and a sharp-edged weapon," OPP said.
He was arrested and charged with possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine along with carrying a concealed weapon.
The accused, from Moose Factory, was released and scheduled to appear in court May 3.
None of the charges has been proven in court.
-
Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the communityThe Manor Realty “Keys of Hope" fundraising program is celebrating another successful year. The campaign has raised over $100,000 for local charities since it began in 2018.
-
Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program endingThe Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1.
-
New ‘significant information’ puts Saskatoon murder trial on holdA Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
No timeline for new late-stage prostate cancer treatment in ManitobaDoctors say there are hurdles ahead for eligible patients to access a new prostate cancer treatment, as its approval is just step one.
-
'Fate was on my side': Lacombe snowmobiler recounts his close call after hitting a wire strung across a riverIt was a weekend in January 2015. Jody Blokland was snowmobiling on the Blindman River with his brother and their four kids.
-
Male found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the casePolice are looking for help in the suspicious death of a male found dead in a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Police release photos of man accused of sexual assault in North York over the weekendToronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in North York on Sunday.
-
Man assaulted aboard TTC subway train: Toronto policeA male victim has been assaulted in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.
-
N.S. regulator gathers info on Ozempic prescriptions written to U.S. patientsAfter British Columbia singled out a Nova Scotia practitioner for writing thousands of Ozempic prescriptions to Americans through pharmacies in metro Vancouver, officials in Nova Scotia began looking into the matter.