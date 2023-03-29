Complaint about intoxicated man leads police to seize drugs, knife in Moosonee

A 42-year-old northern Ontario man is facing weapon and drug charges following an incident in Moosonee last Friday, police say.

Officers with the James Bay detachment received a complaint about an intoxicated person standing in the middle of Hutchinson Road in Moosonee the evening of March 24, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The investigation into the occurrence has resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs and a sharp-edged weapon," OPP said.

He was arrested and charged with possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine along with carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused, from Moose Factory, was released and scheduled to appear in court May 3.

None of the charges has been proven in court.