Complaint filed about working conditions at Moncton school

A staff member at a school in Moncton, N.B., has filed a complaint with WorkSafeNB about working conditions inside the building.

A spokesperson for WorkSafeNB confirmed to CTV News the complaint involves dead mice and rats inside the building as well as staff and student washrooms out of order at Bessborough School.

Laragh Dooley, the executive director of corporate communications for WorkSafeNB, said in an email they are following up on the complaint.

Connie Keating, the co-president of the New Brunswick Teacher's Federation, said they are also aware of the situation at the Anglophone East School District facility.

“It is the district’s responsibility to ensure that teachers’ and students’ learning and working environments are safe and respect health guidelines and policies," Keating said, in an email.

Anglophone East spokesperson Stephanie Patterson wouldn't confirm if a complaint has been made or not, citing the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

"Our Facilities Team works with schools to address any building issues that require attention to keep schools safe for students and staff," said Patterson, in an email.

Bessborough is a K-8 school located in Moncton's west end.

According to its website, the school has 589 students and a staff of 54 people.

For the latest New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.