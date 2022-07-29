Complaints against Saskatchewan judge in sexual assault trial put on pause
The Canadian Judicial Council says a review of complaints against a Saskatchewan judge has been put on hold until there is a court decision on an appeal in the case.
Complaints were filed with the council in June by two of five women who accused Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor, of touching them inappropriately during medical exams between 2010 and 2017.
The women cannot be named due to a publication ban.
Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Scherman acquitted Ukabam in May of seven counts of sexual assault.
In the complaints, the two women say the judge's written ruling was filled with misogyny, ignorance and gender bias.
The Crown filed a notice of appeal last month.
A spokesperson for the judicial council says the complaint process has been paused because issues that gave rise to the complaints may be addressed in the appeal.
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.