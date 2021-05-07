Complaints flood social media as Indigenous stories disappear on Instagram

Instagram says it has fixed a problem that saw the removal of multiple posts covering Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), and other social justice movements from its platform.

The issue came to light on Thursday after complaints flooded Instagram and other social media platforms that postings had disappeared overnight.

��Action Alert! �� We're getting reports that Instagram is deleting #MMIWG2S posts/stories (incl. ours). If your content has been deleted, submit screenshots via this form: https://t.co/Y9Hrd3KKHa



This is #IndigenousErasure.

NIWRC is reaching out to Instagram. #MMIWGActionNow pic.twitter.com/bgr6L7UDV1

“We’re getting reports that Instagram is deleting #MMIWG2S posts/stories (incl. ours),” the non-profit National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center tweeted. The group set up a page for people to submit screenshots of posts that had been removed from Instagram, and by Thursday afternoon it had received 92 reports, it said.

Many of the posts had gone up on Wednesday, May 5, which is the national day of awareness of MMIWG in Canada, also known as Red Dress Day. The day was also recognized this year in the United States as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

“We know that some people are experiencing issues uploading and viewing stories,” an official Instagram account tweeted Thursday afternoon. “This is a widespread global technical issue not related to any particular topic and we’re fixing it right now. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.”

We've now fixed this issue. It impacted many Stories containing re-shared posts created yesterday and early this morning, plus Highlights + Archive more broadly. We're sorry to all impacted, especially those raising awareness for important causes globally. https://t.co/8NI3IS1jeH

The platform, which is owned by Facebook, later posted that it had fixed the issue, and apologized to those raising awareness for important causes globally.

The issue appeared beyond MMIWG postings as users from several countries reported that stories had vanished on causes such as #SOSColombia and #BlackLivesMatter.

Instagram is deleting Palestinian activists’ stories on the ethnic cleansing happening in Sheikh Jarrah. This is not a conspiracy, this is not a fluke. Social media companies have been & will always be antithetical to revolution & resistance. #SaveSheikhJarrah