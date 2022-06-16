Complaints in Timmins over new stop signs

Some drivers in Timmins seem to be having trouble adjusting to new temporary stop signs, with the latest phase of connecting link construction underway.

Residents and business owners say they’re noticing a chronic issue of drivers failing to stop at two new sets of stop signs that went into effect on Monday, as part of a detour route around Algonquin Boulevard.

Convenience store owner Randy Toal said at one new intersection at MacLean Drive and Vimy Avenue, dozens of vehicles have been driving through the intersection without stopping.

"Not everybody is used to it yet. I guess the angle of MacLean and Vimy makes it a little bit difficult for people to notice it right away," said Toal.

"People that do not notice the stop sign right away, could cause accidents."

Multiple drivers were spotted failing to stop at that intersection, as well as a second temporary intersection at Theriault Boulevard and Vimy Ave.

It appears drivers are not seeing the signs, driving straight through at a constant speed, or they notice the signs too late and attempt to stop unsuccessfully.

City councillor Andrew Marks said he’s received complaints about the temporary stop signs the morning they went into effect from community members, either concerned about the driving behaviour, or about the visibility of the signs.

Marks urges drivers to be alert while travelling along the new detour routes and plan their trips beforehand.

"It is frustrating when you go the same route every single day and then all of a sudden, there's a change," Marks said.

"Sometimes that causes confusion, and we really don't want people to get hurt. We don't want accidents, we want people to be as safe as possible."

The city said in a news release that it is installing flashing beacons near its temporary signs to make them more visible to motorists, and it reminds them to review the detour routes in place on its website.

Timmins Police addressed the current chronic disobeying of signs, by saying in a news release that it will enforce signage as necessary.

Marks added that people should be patient during construction season, since Algonquin Boulevard is a vital road to repair.

"People just need to slow down, just a little bit. Take an extra minute and discover the route that's going to work best for them," Marks said.

The current phase of connecting link construction is underway between Theriault Blvd. and Mountjoy Street, with detour routes along Vimy Avenue, on the north side, and Commercial Avenue to the south.