Complaints to 311 about COVID-19 health order compliance nearly doubled this month

Calls to 311 about COVID-19 health order compliance and enforcement have nearly doubled so far in May, compared to April.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said 311 has been taking calls for complaints about compliance and enforcement of health orders since April 2020.

So far in May, the city has received 1,168 calls to 311 about compliance and enforcement – nearly double the total number of calls received in April (605).

May 2021 has seen the highest number of calls to 311 per month in the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the city announced it has added four more bylaw enforcement officers to dedicated COVID-19 enforcement, for a total of nine officers.

Along with this, the city said starting on Wednesday it is redeploying 129 staff from shuttered community services to work as community safety ambassadors in city parks.

They will be out and about in Assiniboine, St. Vital, and Kildonan parks, reminding patrons of the COVID-19 health orders.

The city said the ambassadors will be reminding people in groups larger than five about the current health orders. If this doesn't work, the city said the ambassadors will call the Bylaw Enforcement Officers who can issue fines and tickets.

The city asked residents to call 311 regarding COVID-19 health orders enforcement and compliance.

The province said between May 10 to 16, enforcement officers handed out 70 tickets.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Jason Shaw, the manager of Winnipeg's emergency operations centre, is set to give a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. CTV News will live-stream this event.

-with files from CTV's Danny Halmarson