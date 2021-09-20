Complete federal election coverage from northern Ontario

The CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca team is ready to bring you all of the federal election news from the region.

Our regular 6 p.m. newscast will end at 6:30 p.m. Monday, when the national special election coverage begins. There will not be a local northern Ontario 11:30 p.m. newscast on election night.

Polls close in Ontario at 9:30 p.m.

CTV News will get reaction from the winners, check back for updates.

Check out the latest from each of the seven ridings in northeastern Ontario:

Regularly scheduled newscasts will resume Tuesday.