Complete federal election coverage from northern Ontario
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
The CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca team is ready to bring you all of the federal election news from the region.
Our regular 6 p.m. newscast will end at 6:30 p.m. Monday, when the national special election coverage begins. There will not be a local northern Ontario 11:30 p.m. newscast on election night.
Polls close in Ontario at 9:30 p.m.
CTV News will get reaction from the winners, check back for updates.
Live election results for all of the northern Ontario ridings:
Check out the latest from each of the seven ridings in northeastern Ontario:
Regularly scheduled newscasts will resume Tuesday.
Haldimand-Norfolk results: Conservative Leslyn Lewis declared winnerConservative Leslyn Lewis has won the Haldimand-Norfolk riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.
Larry Maguire re-elected in Brandon-SourisCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Larry Maguire of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Brandon-Souris, keeping the seat he has held since 2013.
Conservatives re-elected in 4 southern Sask. rural ridingsConservative candidates have been re-elected in four rural ridings in southern Saskatchewan.
Ted Falk holds on to Provencher ridingCTV's Decision Desk is declaring that Ted Falk of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Provencher.
Dan Mazier secures second term with win in Dauphin-Swan River-NeepawaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Dan Mazier with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.