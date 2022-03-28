Complete list of 2022 Oscar winners
Winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:
Best picture: “CODA”
Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Documentary feature: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
Original song: “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Best director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Best supporting actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Best international film: “Drive My Car,” Japan
Costume design: “Cruella”
Original screenplay: “Belfast”
Adapted screenplay: “CODA”
Best supporting actress: Ariana DeBose
Cinematography: “Dune”
Visual Effects: “Dune”
Best animated feature: “Encanto”
Sound: “Dune”
Documentary (short subject): “The Queen of Basketball”
Best animated short film: “The Windshield Wiper”
Live action short: “The Long Goodbye”
Music (original score): “Dune”
Film editing: “Dune”
Production design: “Dune”
Makeup and hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
