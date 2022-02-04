'Completely inhumane': B.C. woman, premier, call for more health-care funding

Canadian premiers, including B.C. Premier John Horgan, are asking the federal government to boost funding for healthcare, as another person comes forward in Victoria sharing her struggle with the shortage of family doctors in the region.

Brenda Erven is a nurse who is currently on long-term disability due to her health conditions: Fibromyalgia, central sensitivity syndrome and a degenerative disc disease.

She says she needs to be regularly seen by a doctor to renew her prescription for medications to manage her chronic pain – and she’s among many who are exhausted by the search for ongoing care.

"It’s become increasingly difficult to get a doctor’s appointment at all," said Erven on Friday.

The single mom has been relying on walk-in clinics and emergency rooms since her GP retired two years ago.

"I feel it’s a completely inhumane way for human beings to be treated," she said.

"We live in a first class society. I’ve paid my taxes for 35 years and worked full-time and contributed to this society caring for others," she said. "And when I am in my times of need, I have no ability to access care."

B.C.’s premier says all Canadian premiers agree: They want to see the feds boost funding to Canada Health Transfer, which was once a near 50/50 split.

"Over the past 50 years we’ve seen an erosion of federal funding to the point now where it is in some cases only 22 per cent of the total funding needed to provide services," said Horgan, following a virtual conference with the group of leaders.

Horgan made his first public appearance earlier this week after finishing radiation therapy for throat cancer. He’s applauding the professionalism on the frontlines, but admits change is necessary.

"Pandemic or no pandemic, those health-care professionals provide quality service that’s not sustainable in its current model," he said.

Meanwhile, others are pointing their fingers at Hogan's government for a fix. A petition calling for provincial action is gaining traction with more than 1,500 new signatures added in a day.

"It has been getting worse," said its creator, Camille Currie. "But it cannot get worse than this."