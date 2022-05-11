'Completely innocent': Calgary woman killed in crash after road rage shooting was mother of 5

CTV News has learned from friends and loved ones that the innocent victim who died in a Tuesday night road rage incident was Angela McKenzie, a mother of five.

McKenzie was at the wheel of the minivan when it was hit by one of the suspects' vehicles just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on 36th Street S.E.

The children, who are between the ages of nine and 17, are now orphaned after they lost their father in February.

Family members say it's unclear who will care for the children now.

ROAD RAGE

Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash that killed McKenzie.

Police said in a release they began receiving reports just after 11 p.m. of vehicles being driven erratically on 36th Street S.E., with witnesses saying a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado appeared to be pursuing a grey 2021 Volkwagen Jetta, "exchanging gunfire as they continued to drive south."

Stray bullets hit at least two homes in the 1100 and 1700 blocks of 36th Street S.E. No injuries were reported from within the homes.

The two vehicles then collided with two other vehicles at the intersection of 36th Street and 17th Avenue S.E.

"Occupants from both the truck and sedan continued to fire shots at each other before fleeing the area on foot," police said.

"Despite the best efforts of first responders, the driver of a silver van, who was uninvolved in the shooting, a 40-year-old woman, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the second unrelated vehicle involved in the collision was unharmed."

SUSPECTS SOUGHT

Police blocked off the intersection for most of the day, but the scene was cleared on Wednesday afternoon.

It is the 58th shooting incident reported in Calgary this year, said Supt. Scott Boyd.

"It's absolutely a critical concern for us," he said. "We've dedicated resources to help address this level of violence by reorganizing some of our existing units in the Calgary Police Service."

A man who fled from the Jetta was found nearby suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Two occupants from the Silverado, a man and a woman, fled on foot. Police are asking for information to identify and locate them.

"The reckless and indiscriminate behaviour of the individuals in these vehicles resulted in several homes being struck by gunfire as well as the death of a woman we believe to be completely innocent," said Boyd.

"This is a tragedy for our community and a complete disregard for public safety. We are committed to investigating this incident and holding those involved responsible."

Police are asking anyone with cellphone or dash cam footage, or anyone with information, to call them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Fundraisers have been set up by friends and family to support McKenzie's mother, who is taking care of the children, and the children themselves.

With files from CTV Calgary's Dave Dormer

A woman is dead and another person was sent to hospital in critical life-threatening condition after a shooting at 17th Ave. and 36 St. S.E.

4 vehicles were involved.

Police say witnesses spotted a man fleeing the scene with a firearm. #YYChttps://t.co/DKWCboJwF8