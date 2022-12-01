'Completely preventable': Suspected impaired driver taken to hospital after Saanich crash

Saanich police say a driver was taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning following a crash near Mount Douglas.

Officers were called to the crash just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle driving off the road and hitting a large tree.

Police located the car resting on its side in the 4500-block of Cedar Hill Road.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash, though the investigation is still underway.

"While the driver was fortunate to walk away with non-serious injuries, this type of collision was completely preventable," said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement.

"Impaired driving can have tragic consequences," he said.

Anastasiades says the police department plans to expand its road check program for the holiday season starting Friday.

It's part of the police department's "winter counter attack campaign," which aims to remind drivers to have a safe plan to get home during the holidays.