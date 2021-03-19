Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called China’s “lack of transparency” surrounding the trials for detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig unacceptable, and said Canada will continue to work to repatriate them.

Spavor’s closed-door trial Friday on allegations of state spying concluded earlier in the day, while Kovrig’s is set for Monday. Verdicts will be announced at a later date.

“Let me be very clear, their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings,” Trudeau said Friday at a press conference in Ottawa.

The two men were detained in China in December 2018 on allegations of state spying, largely seen in the West as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in connection with a U.S. extradition request.

“Our top priority remains securing their release. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring them home as soon as possible,” said Trudeau. “I want to thank our many, many international partners, friends, and allies for their solidarity and support. Going forward we will continue to be in close contact with the families during this difficult time.”

Trudeau’s criticisms echoed comments from Foreign Minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday that also called the detentions arbitrary and criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the proceedings.

In a statement on Friday, the Chinese embassy spokesperson called Garneau’s remarks ‘hypocritical and arrogant’ given Meng’s detention by Canada .

“We urge the Canadian side to earnestly respect China’s judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks and interfering in China’s handling of cases in accordance with law in any form. It’s is imperative for the Canadian side to immediately correct its mistakes and release Meng Wanzhou and ensure her safe return to China,” the statement read.

Speaking to reporters, Trudeau referenced support from other nations who have also criticized the detentions.

“China needs to understand that it is not just about two Canadians, it is about the respect for the rule of law, and relationships with a broad range of Western countries that is at play with the arbitrary detention and the coercive diplomacy they have engaged in,” he said.

Trudeau would not say whether he expects the United States to bring up the detentions in meetings with Chinese officials taking place in Alaska, the first under the Biden administration.

“I can assure you that the United States continues to prioritize this case as it is something that is important not just to us but to them in terms of respect for the rule of law and support of citizens around the world,” said Trudeau.

SOME HOPE

Earlier on Friday, Kovrig’s sister, Ariana Botha, told CTV’s Your Morning that she still holds out some hope there could be a separate resolution to their detention.

“We were prepared for the fact that and hoped for the fact that the verdicts would likely be delayed and there wouldn't be a conviction in the same day,” she said. “It sort of extends our chances, I suppose, of securing their freedom.”

The conviction rate in criminal charges in China hovers around 99 per cent, and Botha acknowledged the sentence is completely in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

“We’re well aware that the trials are somewhat meaningless in the sense that these are innocent men and it doesn't really matter what they say or do, and if things carry on they'll be found guilty. So our hope is for a resolution before it gets to that,” she said. “It feels it feels like we're in the final act. The problem is there's no script, nor is it written that the Michaels get freed and everything works out well.”

Peter Humphrey, a British former journalist and corporate investigator who spent two years detained in Shanghai, said he believes China deliberately timed the trials to overlap the Alaska meetings.

“I think that it was intended to demonstrate ‘we've got power, you know we've got bargaining chips’ so showing this this trial at the same time as these talks were going on in Alaska was quite deliberate timing,” he told CTV News Channel. “Without an American solution there won't be a Canadian solution.”

Botha said Kovrig’s last consular visit was in January, but that her brother is strong and resilient and has been trying to use his time to better himself, rather than wasting it.

“I want him to know he hasn't been forgotten about and that there's a whole world of people out here that care so much and that we're right there beside him holding him up and trying to get him to maintain this exceptional strength just a little bit longer,” she said.