Completion of new outdoor soccer complex in Cambridge delayed

Soccer enthusiasts in Cambridge have been waiting for the city to complete a brand new seven-field soccer complex, but they will have to keep waiting as the project is behind schedule.

The facility, being built at Fountain Street and Linden Drive, was supposed to be complete at the start of the soccer season this year, but players will have to wait another year.

"As is common in the current construction climate, supply-chain issues have impacted several critical site elements, resulting in schedule challenges," said Shane Taylor, a project manager with the City of Cambridge, in an emailed statement.

Construction by Gateman-Milloy Inc. began in July of 2022 and was originally slated to cost under $12 million, but now it is expected cost to $13 million after council approved a $1.3 million increase in June 2023.

As of Aug. 1, most of the turf appears to be down, and the amenities building next to the fields is taking shape.

City of Cambridge staff expect construction to wrap up by the end of 2023 with the grand opening next spring.

CAMBRIDGE YOUTH SOCCER

The general manager at Cambridge Youth Soccer, Derek Bridgman, said it has been a long time coming, and he remembers discussions about the new facility more than a decade ago.

Bridgman said they were looking forward to using the field this year but had to make other arrangements once the project was delayed. Their teams now play city-owned parks or school board-owned parks – which he said isn’t ideal.

“Players at an elite level always want to make sure they play and train on the best quality fields,” Bridgman told CTV News. “With soccer exclusive lines, a soccer specific facility will just be a whole new game for us.”

Cambridge Youth Soccer also makes use of its indoor dome, where players train multiple times a week. But they need more spaces to play outdoors.

It isn’t just about how the new facility will look and feel – he said it will be monitored by staff at all times, unlike at public parks.

“There won’t be any users that are just able to turn up and play on the field without having a permit to use it,” he said.

Another goal is to bring more excitement to the local soccer community.

“From the city’s perspective, [it will] be able to attract regional, provincial and national championships,” Bridgman said.

PLAYERS AND COACHES CHIME IN

After a U13 boy’s rec soccer game at Riverside Park, players said they don’t mind playing at public parks but admit the fields could be better.

“This field is fine, but I’d love to play on other fields,” said player Jayden Laparan.

Some of the young soccer players said they’re looking forward to playing at the new soccer complex.

“Nice fresh new field. It always helps you play better,” said Brady Cruz, another young player.

Their coach said the boys could use a fresh field.

“Brings excitement. Which I think will get more kids to maybe want to play,” said Coach Lloyd Cruz.

Cambridge Youth Soccer said one of the biggest problems with playing at a public park is parking. Many teams are playing at once, so the lots fill up fast.

More details on the new soccer complex can be found on the city’s website, where staff said they’ll continue to post updates.