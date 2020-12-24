It was a wet and mild start to Christmas Eve, but significant snow is forecast for the Toronto area Thursday night through Friday morning.

A complex Christmas storm is making its way across Ontario, bringing rain and snow to southern parts of the province. Most parts of the GTA are expected to switch to snow by Thursday evening.

A special weather statement is in effect for the city of Toronto, warning that 10 to 15 cm of snow is possible through Friday mid-morning.

Hamilton and Niagara Falls are under a snowfall warning, which states that the cities could pick up 10-20 cm of snow. Durham Region and communities around Peterborough could see slightly less snow and slightly more rain with this low pressure system.

Some areas are also expected to experience a period of freezing rain or ice pellets before the snow falls. Poor road conditions are expected through Friday, and into Saturday for areas north and west of the Toronto, thanks to developing lake-effect snow bands.

For many, the snowy weather will be welcomed as it is set to deliver Toronto a rare "Perfect Christmas."

According to Environment Canada, the criteria for a ‘White Christmas’ is 2 cm of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning. A ‘Perfect Christmas’ also has snow falling from the sky on Christmas Day.