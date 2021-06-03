Composite drawing released to help identify dead woman found near Windsor’s waterfront

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman found dead near the waterfront on Riverside Drive West at Crawford Avenue.

Officers responded on to the area on Monday, May 3, around 6:30 a.m. They received information from passersby that a deceased woman was located in the area.

The woman was found without any identification.

A composite drawing of the woman created by the OPP Forensic Identification Support Services has been released with the hopes that she may be recognized.

The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Police issued an earlier news release on May 12 asking anyone who may recognize the articles of clothing pictured or have any information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.