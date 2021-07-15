Composite sketch of suspect released after alleged assault in Essex

Essex County OPP have released a composite sketch of a suspect they are looking for related to an alleged assault in Essex.

Police say the incident occurred on Thursday, July 8 at an address on Medora Ave East.

The individual is described as:

· Male

· Approximately 5' 3" in height

· Light coloured hair

· Average build

· No facial hair

· Wearing a red one-piece outfit

OPP are asking that anyone who may recognize the person depicted in the attached sketch, contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.