Composite sketch of suspect released after alleged assault in Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Essex County OPP have released a composite sketch of a suspect they are looking for related to an alleged assault in Essex.
Police say the incident occurred on Thursday, July 8 at an address on Medora Ave East.
The individual is described as:
- · Male
- · Approximately 5' 3" in height
- · Light coloured hair
- · Average build
- · No facial hair
- · Wearing a red one-piece outfit
OPP are asking that anyone who may recognize the person depicted in the attached sketch, contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
