Composite sketch released of ‘indecent act’ suspect

Essex County OPP have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted for allegedly committing an “indecent act” in Lakeshore last month.

Police responded to the report on Aug. 25 in the I.C. Roy Drive and King Louis Avenue area after a resident said they saw a man “with his hands down his pants and was smoking” as they rode their bike by.

Police describe the man as dark skinned with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, between 40-50 years old, heavier set with a short stature. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue t-shirt and beige shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or any similar incident to contact the Essex County OPP Crime unit at 519-723-2491. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).