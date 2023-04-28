Composite sketch released of woman wanted in attempted break-in
Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a woman believed to be involved in an attempted break-in in the community of Kelvin Grove earlier this month.
A witness saw a man and a woman in a grey Acura MDX parked in the alley behind a home in the 900 block of Kerfoot Crescent S.W. at around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
It's alleged the man tried to break into the home, but stopped when the woman, who was in the driver's seat, honked the horn to alert him someone was watching.
The man got back into the vehicle and the pair left.
Investigators found signs someone had tried to force their way into the empty home through the door leading into the garage.
Police have identified one of the suspects, but are asking the public for help in identifying the woman.
She is described as having black hair and was wearing black and gold sunglasses with a black long-sleeved T-shirt.
Anyone with information on the incident or the woman's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Gala supporting youth going through their darkest daysDozens of people came together in Barrie Friday evening, all with the common goal of helping children going through their darkest days.
-
Notley makes $40M pledge for new children's hospitalAlberta's official opposition is promising to invest $40 million into a new stand-alone facility for the Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Teen, 2 youths charged after disturbance involving knives: PoliceWaterloo regional police say two youths and a 19-year-old have been charged after officers received multiple reports of a disturbance involving individuals with knives at Fairview Mall in Kitchener.
-
Former Thom student returns home to honour friend and contribute to fundraiserAn alumni of Thom Collegiate returned home on Friday to honour a friend, and contribute to a longstanding student fundraiser.
-
Suspect identified in daylight armed robbery of elderly woman in downtown TorontoA Toronto man has been identified by police as the suspect in the armed robbery of an elderly woman at a downtown Toronto ATM on Friday morning.
-
'A lot of harm': Anti-LGBTQ group flouts province’s requests to stop protesting on North Vancouver overpassAn anti-LGBTQ group is continuing to protest on a highway overpass despite the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warning it to leave.
-
'Does he have the guts to show up?' Premier called out for not planning to attend teacher's rallyAs the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) prepare for a public education rally at the legislative building on Saturday, some are questioning the absence of the premier and the education minister.
-
Anglophone East School District makes changes to try and address overcrowdingThe Anglophone East District Education Council made decisions Thursday night regarding how it plans to address overcrowding within its schools
-
Bandits 1 victory from AJHL three-peat after overtime win at Spruce GroveThe Brooks Bandits have a chance to claim their third straight AJHL championship Friday night.