Compost your pumpkins, Greater Sudbury urges residents

Now that Halloween is over, Greater Sudbury is encouraging residents to put their pumpkins in compost bins.

"If intact, place pumpkins beside your green cart," the city tweeted Monday. "Broken pumpkins must be placed in certified compostable bags inside your green cart."

For more information, check out the Waste Wise App or the online tool here.

