Composting confusion: Grocery store chain asks why it can't give out its bags

As a Calgary grocery store chain is calling on the federal government to change its opinion of its compostable shopping bags, the agency in charge of policies on the reduction of single-use plastics in Canada suggest they aren't safe for the environment.

Calgary Co-op says it was "shocked" to learn that its "extremely popular" compostable shopping bags don't meet the standards set out by the federal government.

In a release, the store said it was revealed through discussions with representatives from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) that the bags it sells to customers at the checkout cannot be sold individually.

Instead, Co-op was told it could only sell them in bundles off the shelf.

Ken Keelor, the CEO of Calgary Co-op, says his business has worked extensively with the City of Calgary on the development of its shopping bags and the city has equipment to break them down.

"(They are) a great alternative for our members along with the fact that they can be used as part of the city’s Green Cart program. All we are asking is for the federal government to review this decision regarding the inclusion of our compostable bags in their single-use plastics ban."

He says some of the problems could come from the language ECCC is using over plastic labelling standards. Keelor adds he would be very willing to work with the agency to ensure "compostable bags and their use is clearer for the consumer."

Calgary Co-op says it eliminated nearly 100 million plastic bags at its checkouts and diverted them from the landfill with the introduction of its compostable bag in 2019.

The bags are also very popular among its members who use them in their household green bins, the store says.

The company says a third-party report, which was conducted last month, "confirms that they contain zero per cent plastic."

'FURTHER STUDY IS NEEDED'

In response to CTV News' request for comment on the issue, ECCC says a series of regulations were developed as part of the federal government's plan to reduce plastic waste.

Those regulations apply to all items that contain ring carriers, stir sticks, straws and other "problematic plastics."

"In accordance with the government’s evidence-based management framework for single-use plastics, these items were deemed to be prevalent in the environment, pose a threat of harm to wildlife and their habitat, are difficult to recycle and have available alternatives," ECCC wrote in an email to CTV News.

Those regulations also apply to biobased, compostable and biodegradale items – known as "unconventional plastics."

ECCC says those items do offer environmental benefits but are "currently problematic to manage at the end of their life."

"According to the Government of Canada's 2020 Science Assessment of Plastic Pollution, there is no significant evidence that biodegradable plastics will fully degrade in the natural environment and further study is needed on their environmental impact," ECCC said.

It also said there is no confirmed understanding of what "compostable" means when it comes to plastic products.

"Their ability to be composted depends on the waste management systems and infrastructure in place. The Government of Canada is currently consulting on labelling rules to strengthen consumer awareness and improve recyclability and compostability of plastic packaging and single-use items."

The online consultation will wrap up on Oct. 7.