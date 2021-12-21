Computer equipment stolen in pair of Cambridge break and enters

Computer equipment was stolen in a pair of break and enters in Cambridge last week.

Officers were called to the area of Franklin Boulevard and Bishop Street North around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 for a report of a break-in at a business in the area.

Two days later, on Dec. 19 around 5:05 a.m., another break-in was reported at a business in that same area.

Police said computer equipment was taken in both incidents. The investigations are ongoing.

Officials are reminding residents to report any suspicious vehicles or activity to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.