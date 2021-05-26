Computer glitch allowed some in B.C. to book 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine early

Many in B.C. are wondering when they'll be able to their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but a computer glitch meant some were able to book another shot before they were supposed to.

Most shots being given out at vaccine clinics in the province are first doses, but over the long weekend, some residents in B.C. were able to book a second jab – long before the four-month interval.

Zahra Lalani said some of her friends were able to book their doses early. She said she was getting text messages suggesting she try to do the same, so she tried to book second shots for herself and her mother.

"I said, 'That can't be possible!'… I'm a nurse. I had my first vaccine in February, and then these are bookings that had their first vaccine in April, that are already booked for early June," she said.

She said she knew several people who were able to get their second appointment, though ultimately she was not.

"It's a little frustrating and confusing because you're wondering if you should trust the system," she said.

While people have been told to wait for a message through the provincial booking system, when others are able to call and get in earlier, "it puts you on edge," Lalani said.

What happened was a computer glitch, according to health officials who say the problem has since been fixed.

As the system was being re-programmed, a number of second-dose invitations were mistakenly sent out early. People who received them then told friends and family, and some people who didn't get an invitation phoned the vaccine line and found they too could book their next shot.

"We are honouring those appointments that people already made, but we will be sending out appointments in a structured way starting later this week," provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

The doctor said the four-month interval between shots, which was first put in place to allow as many people as possible to get their first dose earlier, will be shortened for all British Columbians.

The time between doses will be shorter regardless of which vaccine a resident of the province received, she said.

"Just hold tight. We are making sure that the second dose invitations for those who received their vaccine first, particularly in March and April, who are in the clinically extremely vulnerable group, you will start to receive those very soon," Henry said at a news conference.

"And I will have more details on how that's all going to work for people on Thursday."

With a report from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson