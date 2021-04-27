Concern, anxiety rise with school, university closures in Fredericton region

Fredericton south MLA David Coon says he's been assured that public health are "pulling out all the stops" to get the situation in the city and surrounding area under control.

The first case of the B1617 variant, first identified in India, has been confirmed in a previously reported case in the Fredericton zone.

Coon says a COVID-cabinet committee meeting was held Tuesday morning, and the region was a topic of concern.

"Like they did in Edmundston, they're pulling out all the stops," he said. "In Edmundston, that took longer to cope with because it was a variant and it was more contagious, but they brought it under control … the same approach is being taken here."

Six cases have been confirmed at a University of New Brunswick residence, where students are now isolating, and more testing has been done at another residence. Public Health is expecting results later in the week.

A case at George Street Middle School has closed the school for at least three days, and all of its staff, students and their households have been asked to isolate until Thursday at midnight.

A memo sent to the school community says those required to isolate are "not allowed to participate in any activities, including going into work, or receive any visitors at the house."

"To date more than 900 tests have been conducted. Testing will be mandatory for all students and school personnel," said N.B.'s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell.

The Anglophone West School District said they also had to close Priestman Street School because of eight teacher vacancies they couldn't fill.

"We are unable to confirm the reasons for those vacancies and were not notified of any additional cases there," said a spokesperson.

But the province's teachers' association says it's logical the school is victim to a ripple effect from the virus.

"So many people are connected from one school to another, it should be a shock to no one that teachers have children who are also in other schools and so you would have a number of teachers that are either isolating – possibly because of contacts – or don't forget, if you're showing any symptoms of COVID-19, we heard Dr. Russell say that you cannot report to work," said NBTA president Rick Cuming.

A long list of exposures in Fredericton and Nackawic were released Monday, and Dr. Russell says anyone who was at the sites are being asked to get tested no matter if they have symptoms.

Horizon Health Network has arranged for a temporary, appointment-only testing clinic in the parking lot of the Nackawic Shopping Mall on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

To book an appointment, people are asked to contact 811 or complete the online self-referral, and select "Hartland" as your preferred site until "Nackawic" shows up.

"The Indian variant was identified in a case and that's extremely contagious, extremely contagious. So that's why it's so important people who were in the public exposure areas that were announced get tested," said Coon.