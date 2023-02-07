Concern for family back home after devastating earthquakes

The images showing the devastation in Turkiye and Syria hit home for those with family there.

“All the news and the Instagram or the other social media and they didn't tell me because I'm here and they're in Turkiye,” said Berfin Kaya, whose family is homeless after the quakes.

“They didn't want me to worry, to be worried,” said Kaya. “And I was shocked. I'm still in shock, and I called them. I couldn't reach them for hours.”

Kerem Hatiboglu has been reaching out to family and friends, and while they are safe, it's painful to watch the recovery effort.

“Every day I feel like this situation is getting worse with the aftershocks, there's not enough help,” said Hatiboglu.

Those families are homeless with the constant aftershocks, and structural damage — and it’s not safe to be inside.

“No, no. They're still waiting in the streets. The babies, the pregnant women, the elderly people. They're at the streets,” said Kaya.

The images can take a toll on families here in London, Ont., which is why the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday to direct them to resources that can assist with the stress.

“Having supports in schools from individuals that you trust, that you have relationships with when you need it most, it is so important. It's so important because we don't know when it's going to be the moment that we really need to reach out,” said Lucas Anderson of the TVDSB.

The Red Cross is accepting donations, and they are in critical need as people are fighting the elements trying to survive.

“There's not enough tents, and as you know, it's winter now, so people are cold. They don't have charges on their phone, they don't have like food, they don't have socks, they don't have anything [to] make them warm” said Hatiboglu.

Listed below are the links to websites where you can donate or obtain mental health help.