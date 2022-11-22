'Concern for his well-being': 14-year-old goes missing in Calgary

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teen who hasn't been seen since Sunday night.

Daulton Threefingers, 14, was last seen in the northeast community of Bowness at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Police say he isn't familiar with the city and there is "concern for his well-being."

Threefingers is described as 160 centimetres (5'3") tall and approximately 68 kilograms (150 pounds) with a slim build, brown eyes, medium-length black hair and a nose ring.

He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and a grey toque.

Anyone who knows of Threefingers' whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.