Concern for wellbeing of missing Kitchener person


Grey, 27, has been reported missing in Kitchener. (Source: WRPS)

There is concern for the wellbeing of a missing person from Kitchener.

Regional police posted Monday morning that 27-year-old Greyhas been missing, but didn’t say for how long.

They're described as 5'6, 110 pounds, with short brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

