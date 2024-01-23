Concern in Sudbury as Rural and Northern Immigration Program ending next month

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce is concerned about the end of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot program.

On Tuesday, the chamber penned an open letter to Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe and Nickel Belt Marc Serré asking them to advocate to make the program permanent.

Chamber chair Geoffrey Hatton said the immigration program has helped businesses find quality, skilled workers since the program was introduced in 2019.

"If you talk to any business owner and our members, a big challenge they’ve had over the last few years is finding talented labour and skilled labour and the … program is something that facilitates that," Hatton said.

Hatton is also president and CEO of Spectrum Telecom Group, and said he was able to hire more workers through the program.

"Twenty per cent of our staff (are) international hires, so it's a big impact for us," he said.

In Greater Sudbury, Hatton estimates hundreds of workers have been hired.

Prachi Patel is one of the workers Hatton hired through the program. She arrived in Sudbury four years ago as a Cambrian College international student. She was later hired at Spectrum Telecom Group as a customer service representative through the immigration program.

"It’s the best program I would say," Patel said.

SUDBURY IS HOME

She said Sudbury has since become her home.

"I feel like I'm living in the same town that I'm used to living in back in India, so I think Sudbury is the best place I could have asked for," Patel said.

Lapointe and Serré were unavailable for interviews on Tuesday. In a statement, Lapointe said "my Northern colleagues and I have advocated for RNIP to become a permanent program. We’ve seen first-hand the importance of this program and how it is a driver of economic prosperity for our communities."

"I am very encouraged by the results so far and all the expressions of support from the local community for the program and expect to hear more about the future of the program soon," the statement concluded.

The program is set to expire at the end of February.

