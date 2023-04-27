iHeartRadio

Police say missing Innisfil girl found safe


File Image (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICES)

South Simcoe Police say a girl reported missing earlier this week has been found . 

Police issued an appeal for help locating the 14-year-old girl after she was reported missing Wednesday.  They say she is safe and sound.

In a tweet on social media police thank the public for the help. 

