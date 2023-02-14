Concern mounts for missing Midland man one week after disappearance

Police are asking the public for help finding a Midland man who disappeared one week ago.

Provincial police say they learned on Monday Nicolaus Wilson hadn't been seen or heard from since February 8.

They say "information was gathered which causes concern," and police want to ensure his well-being.

The 25-year-old is six feet two inches tall with a medium build and brown hair.

He could be driving a black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with the Ontario licence plate CLPK 548.

Police ask anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.