'Concerned for his welfare': Calgary police seek missing man not seen since January
Calgary police are looking for help locating a man not seen since January.
Steven Pinch's family reported the 40-year-old missing on Valentine's Day 2022, saying he hadn't been in contact with them since Sept. 7, 2021.
Police investigating Pinch's disappearance were able to find CCTV footage of him outside a business in the 500 block of Third Street S.E. at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
"Officers have not been able to locate him and we are concerned for his welfare," police said in a Thursday news release.
Pinch is described as 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall and 85 kilograms (188 pounds) with blue eyes, and blond hair.
In the CCTV footage of him, Pinch was wearing a green hooded jacket, a black zip-up sweater, a dark-coloured touque and a 3M face mask.
He is also known to frequent the communities of Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.
Anyone who knows of Pinch's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at (403) 266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
