'Concerning graffiti' prompts police response at LaSalle high school

A LaSalle high school has increased police presence on Tuesday after some “concerning graffiti” was written on a bathroom stall last week.

The Greater Essex County District School Board and police say officers are at Sandwich Secondary School as a precaution.

On Thursday, June 9, school officials notified LaSalle police of the graffiti written in one of their student washrooms.

“Police immediately began an investigation and are working with school officials on the matter and are reviewing surveillance cameras at this time,” states a police news release.

Police say they will have an increased presence at the school to ensure everyone’s safety and are actively seeking to identify the culprit.

Officers are asking the public, staff or students to come forward with any information regarding this investigation. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at www.catchcrooks.com or by calling 519 258-8477.