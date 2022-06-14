'Concerning graffiti' prompts police response at LaSalle high school
A LaSalle high school has increased police presence on Tuesday after some “concerning graffiti” was written on a bathroom stall last week.
The Greater Essex County District School Board and police say officers are at Sandwich Secondary School as a precaution.
On Thursday, June 9, school officials notified LaSalle police of the graffiti written in one of their student washrooms.
“Police immediately began an investigation and are working with school officials on the matter and are reviewing surveillance cameras at this time,” states a police news release.
Police say they will have an increased presence at the school to ensure everyone’s safety and are actively seeking to identify the culprit.
Officers are asking the public, staff or students to come forward with any information regarding this investigation. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at www.catchcrooks.com or by calling 519 258-8477.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
-
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership runMichelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.
-
Complaints in Timmins over new stop signsSome drivers in Timmins seem to be having trouble adjusting to new temporary stop signs, with the latest phase of connecting link construction underway.
-
Relief being offered to Sask. producers affected by April stormsSupplemental relief through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) is being made available for Saskatchewan producers who may be facing significant losses due to recent spring storms.