Concerning spike in Windsor’s homelessness count
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor is experiencing a 27 per cent increase in its homeless population.
According to the latest, “Point in Time” report set to go to a city committee Wednesday, 251 people are experiencing homelessness.
That’s up from 197 in 2018.
The Point in Time count was completed over a 24-hour period in March.
The report recommends more money from upper levels of government to address the crisis.
According to the report, 63 per cent of adults in the survey also identified a mental health condition, and one in 10 adults said COVID-19 led to their homelessness.
-
Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud ahead of more snow Wednesday nightEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 1 C, and mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning.
-
Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrianEmergency crews were called to Lorne Street on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Sudbury police said.
-
-
Here's what vaccine manufacturers have said about the Omicron variantAs researchers continue to study the new COVID-19 variant Omicron stoking fears around the globe, vaccine manufacturers are issuing guidance on their shots' effectiveness.
-
Crash closes section of road in TecumsehTecumseh Fire crews responded to the scene of a crash at County Road 42 on Wednesday morning.
-
These provinces have confirmed cases of the Omicron variantCanada has reported seven confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with cases now in several provinces.
-
Ontario auditor to examine COVID-19 support for business, PPE supply in annual reportOntario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province's supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.
-
Electric vehicle chargers to be installed at most ONroute rest stops by summerElectric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed at most ONroute rest stops in Ontario by next summer.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce major hospital expansion in GTA, sources sayOntario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce a major hospital expansion in Mississauga that will create the single largest hospital in Canada, government sources tell CP24.