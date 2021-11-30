Concerning spike in Windsor’s homelessness count

Windsor is experiencing a 27 per cent increase in its homeless population.

According to the latest, “Point in Time” report set to go to a city committee Wednesday, 251 people are experiencing homelessness.

That’s up from 197 in 2018.

The Point in Time count was completed over a 24-hour period in March.

The report recommends more money from upper levels of government to address the crisis.

According to the report, 63 per cent of adults in the survey also identified a mental health condition, and one in 10 adults said COVID-19 led to their homelessness.