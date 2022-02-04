Concerns about security at warming centre in Greater Sudbury

Some people who use the warming centre located at city hall in Sudbury say the area needs tighter security.

From open drug use to fights, one man we talked to said he stopped using the centre. We also talked to the city, which oversees security at the centre.

The 67-year-old homeless man, who did not want to share his name, said he stopped using the warming centre three months ago because of what goes on inside.

“Fights, drugs -- I do drugs but not what’s going on in there," he said. "They shoot up right inside the centre."

He said the warming centre needs better security.

“More than what they got because fights erupt in there and it gets really bad in there,” said the man.

The city confirmed it oversees security at the warming centre and said it has weekly meetings with the service provider, Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, and has daily reviews with security teams.

Tyler Campbell, director of Child and Social Services for Greater Sudbury, said one issue is the fact the centre is a low-barrier shelter.

“What I mean by that is that individuals can access it under the influence, for example,” said Campbell. “We do, however, have security on site. So we do have security on a 24-hour basis at the program.”

The city said the space is not ideal for the purpose it’s being used for.

“The building was not purpose built to be a warming centre at the outset, so that’s why we have such a high level of security … in the building at all times and they continue to work with individuals that are there," Campbell said.

"And in certain instances, unfortunately, people do get trespassed, whether that be for a short period or a longer period of time.”

This cost of security at the warming centre is $70,000 a month, while the cost to run the warming centre is more than $82,000 a month. Both are funded using provincial money from the social services relief fund.