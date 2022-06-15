Concerns about seniors being financially and physically abused

On 'World Elder Abuse Awareness Day,' officials who help the most vulnerable in Timmins said the crime does not get reported often enough.

"Often, they don’t know how to report or it’s their caregiver, so they’re not even sure how to report it," said Melissa Turcotte, executive director for Timmins and District Victim Services.

"We often encourage if they do come forward, particularly in a victim services capacity, that we will do a safety plan."

And, she said, such a plan might include establishing a safe word to share with a trusted friend or neighbour to be used as a flag to call police.

One way Timmins resident Rae Kingsbury said she stays safe is to be active and maintain relationships with her friends at the Timmins Senior Centre.

"I know in my own experience ... if I didn’t have the senior centre to come to, it would be hard for me. Like during COVID, at the beginning when we couldn’t go anywhere, it was almost a nervous breakdown for me," said Kingsbury, the senior centre's president.

Timmins police officials said they have investigated cases involving senior abuse, especially involving people trying to steal money from them.

"Financial abuse of seniors is very common," said Marc Depatie, communications coordinator for the Timmins Police Service.

"We’re thankful to have a network of investigators that are specifically trained on how to locate and determine whether or not any form of bank fraud has taken place. The physical abuse, of course, is distressing and does occur. We have investigated and have laid charges in a number of cases."

The World Health Organization reported one in two people are prejudiced against older people and that one in five Canadians said seniors are a burden on society.

Turcotte said one way to improve relations with fellow seniors is to listen to them and find out what they want in life.