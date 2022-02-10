Concerns about speeding on Walford Road in Sudbury

Some residents who live along a busy road in Sudbury are sharing some serious safety concerns.

They live along Walford Road, which acts as a thoroughfare for drivers and is also home to three schools in the immediate area.

The intersection of Walford Road and Ramsey View Court was the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision last week.

At this point, it’s not known if speed was a factor, but residents told us not many drivers travel at the 40 km/h speed limit.

“Drivers have a responsibility especially because it’s a school zone it’s posted as 40," said resident Claudio Falvo. "Everyone knows that it is a 40 zone here and just to be cautious driving."

Bob Gauthier also lives on Walford Road and walks his dog, Black, many times daily. He also has concerns about speeding.

“The limit is 40 and they keep on exceeding that because it’s a downhill grade," said Gauthier. "And a lot of children that go to school here. There is a high school and two elementary schools just nearby."

The city says it takes speeding concerns seriously, especially in residential neighbourhoods, and plans to take a close look at Walford Road this summer.

“This summer we are planning on doing some speed studies and traffic studies to see how many cars are driving on this road and how quickly they are (driving),” said Joe Rocca, acting director of infrastructure and capital planning with the City of Greater Sudbury.

Residents said they want something done to make drivers slow down.

“Automatic speed cameras, that would be a thing to do. Maybe traffic lights at this intersection of Walford and Ramsey View,” said Gauthier.

His neighbour also has an idea.

“It would be nice if there was some kind of speed bump implemented on the road, just like Southview Drive, to slow down traffic,” said Falvo.

Walford Road sits in a backlog of traffic calming requests, but is on the list for a study this year. A traffic calming report will go before council next week.