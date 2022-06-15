Concerns about volatile street drug supply

There are concerns in Sudbury right now about the impacts of the toxic and tainted drug supply on the streets.

From veterinary medicine to very potent sedatives some drugs are being cut with, the effects can be deadly and people who work with drug users say it's a crisis situation.

"The street drugs are being laced with things like benzodiazepines, xylazines and other kinds of adulterants that make, well they heighten the chance of an overdose and then if we don't have that proper intervention it increases the chances of that being a fatal overdose," said Neil Stephen, the manager of consumption and treatment services at Reseau Access Network.

Officials at Reseau Access said they have seen a recent shift from an opioid crisis to a poisoned and toxic drug supply crisis.

"There is also instances of xylazine which is an animal tranquilizer being cut into the street supply. People really have no idea what they are getting, they have no idea what they are putting into their bodies," said Amber Fritz, a harm reduction social service worker with Reseau Access Network.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts confirms Northern Ontario has the highest rate of opioid related fatalities in Ontario with Thunder Bay, Algoma and Sudbury topping the list.