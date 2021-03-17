A Cambridge industrial employer says they may be forced out of their spot due to a forthcoming land decision made by council.

David Hopps, the owner of Canada Tool Company Ltd., appeared in front of Cambridge City Council at their Tuesday meeting to make his case about a possible residential development near his company.

"I am really disappoint that after 60 years of operating in Cambridge, we were never consulted by the city or the region about any proposed changes to the employment lands," he said.

A report from city staff says the neighbouring land to Canada Tool's 160 Groh Avenue, currently designated as employment lands, could soon be changed to a residential development.

The report is part of a region-wide review of property that no longer fits the criteria for industry and which city staff says could be used in other ways.

"Had I known if that was in the landscape I would not have spent in excess of $1 million in the last five years expanding our operations," said Hopps.

He adds there is no way the company and its 33 employees could stay if a residential neighbourhood takes shape.

"A stamping plant is a noisy operation and ultimately it will be a long of anger directed at us from residents," said Hopps. "We are an automotive industry and we are operating 24 hours a day seven days a week.

"The other issue is there are no industrial lands available in Cambridge, there is actually a waiting list, so quite honestly we would probably move to Michigan because that is where 100 per cent of automotive customers are."

Council decided to defer the vote on the land use until a noise study can be completed.

"I've lived in Cambridge al my life, I have multiple businesses in Cambridge, I want to keep it in Cambridge," said Hopps. "Our issue is where can we move that we have the same proximity to the 401?"

The issue will be back at council by the end of April.