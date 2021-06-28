Concerns for seniors grow as temperatures climb throughout the Maritimes

With New Brunswick's intermittent heat waves, days like Monday are a concern for the senior community.

"It's a difficult time for some who don't have air conditioning and so, we need to be encouraging them to stay in a cold place, make sure their home is cool, wear cool clothing, drink lots of fluids. There are lots of signs out there that they need to be mindful of," said Cecile Cassista, executive director of the New Brunswick Coalition for Seniors.

Covid-19 is keeping many seniors from their cool hang out spots, which is especially challenging for those who do not have air conditioning

"I normally walk at the mall and we haven't been able to in the last year. It's going to probably happen again but summer will be over by then," said Alphonse Dionne, president of New Brunswick Senior Citizens Federation.

Dionne is concerned for those living rurally who may not have air conditioned places where they can go to cool down - especially with the frequency of warm temperatures.

"A couple weeks ago when we hit 32 to 33 degrees, that's very rare, so it's definitely not going to get better. It's going to get worse,” Dionne said.

Both groups say they're hoping seniors remember to beat the heat and keep hydrated.

"You think nothing of it when you have a headache, but a headache and having nausea, those kinds of things are actually you know, concerns that you should bring to the attention of a medical advisor,” said Cassista.

Both advocate groups say to remember to check in on your senior friends and family, especially on days like today where temperatures are hot.