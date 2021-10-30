Concerns linger over Nova Scotia's summer time fixed election date

Nova Scotia recently became the last province in Canada to implement fixed election dates, and while all parties agree setting a date is best, some aren't in favour of the date itself.

The province's next election is set four years from now, in mid-July.

But when the Liberals called an election over the summer, the timing was criticized.

On the campaign train, the PCs vowed to bring in fixed dates.

When they won a majority, it was their first order of business.

"We’re just doing what we said we’re going to do and that is to give Nova Scotians fixed election dates," said Deputy Premier Allan MacMaster in the house on Friday.

"I think they will find that refreshing and I am proud we are doing it."

Liberal MLA Kelly Regan said while she's in favour of fixed elections, she's not in favour of the July 15 date.

"It seems in the course of the debate the premier has become an expert at arguing against positions of which nobody has taken," said NDP leader Gary Burrill.

Several teachers and students have also expressed concerns.

"A July election date completely short-circuits that teachable moment that we all crave in the schools," said Christina McKay, a social studies teacher.

McKay joined students at the legislature earlier this month to argue a summer election decreases student engagement and an opportunity to learn about democracy.

Despite debate, the date hasn’t changed, as the bill is nearly law.

"I’m really disappointed that the government didn’t listen to the really strong voices of teachers and student who were trying to say 'heym fixed election dates are fine but please put it in the school year'," McKay said.

Political analyst Lori Turnbull notes the Houston government has already changed its position on other issues like rent cap and its appointment of a associate deputy of the office of the African Nova Scotian Affairs.

"I think a few times he’s flipped his mind and he’s gotten it right because he flipped his mind," said Turnbull, a professor at Dalhousie's School of Public Administration.

"So I don’t know why he won’t do it this time. Perhaps because the opposition has really galvanized on this."

When the bill was initially announced, Richard Temporale, chief electoral officer at Elections Nova Scotia, said he was pleased with the introduction of fixed date election legislation as well as the choice of date.

He said he also appreciated the flexibility to choose an alternate date if necessary.

The chief electoral officer will be granted the authority to choose an alternative date if the legislated election date conflicts with a civil or religious holiday or overlaps with a federal or municipal election.

Voter turnout in the past summer election was 55 per cent, the second lowest ever.

The Premier’s Office says the key to voter engagement is politicians doing what they promise.

"We’re doing just that," said Premier Tim Houston.