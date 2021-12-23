Concerns over closure of exotic animals department at Ontario Veterinary College

The Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph will be shutting down its department that specializes in providing care for birds and exotic animals in August. It’s a cause for concern for those who depend on its medical care.

Temara Brown, who owns The Brown’s Microsanctuary in Cambridge, relies on the avian and exotics service to take care of her rescued chickens, like Lizzie the hen.

“She did a CT scan, blood work and several specialists looking after her case,” said Brown.

Lizzie is now on the mend, recovering after having a foot amputation surgery three weeks ago at the college.

“Without the hospital, I’m not sure if we would’ve been able to beat this infection and give her the help that she needs,” said Brown.

The college has decided to stop this service by Aug. 6, leaving animal sanctuaries, wildlife rescues and pet owners without an alternative place to seek care.

“We don’t have anywhere to go, that’s the scariest thing,” said Brown. “It will mean a lot of anxiety, and the worst thing is knowing when someone is sick that you might not get them the help and medical [care they] need because there’s no option.”

CTV News reached out to the college for comment but no one was available for an interview. In an email sent to veterinary students last week, the dean cited financial constraints and staffing difficulties as the reason for the closure.

The department doubles as a teaching center for veterinary students. They learn how to treat small mammals like rabbits, birds like parrots, and reptiles like turtles, under board certified specialists.

“Where are they going to get the treatment and where are we going to receive that education?” asked Calli Freedman, a fourth-year veterinary student at the college. “If we don’t educate students on how to take care of these animals, we’re not going to have exotic vets available in the future.”

The planned closure has prompted Freedman and some of her peers to start an online petition urging the college to reconsider.

“There’s no other facility like this anywhere in Ontario,” said Freedman.

So far more than 19,000 people have signed the petition, including Chantal Theijn, the founder of Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in Haldimand County. She said the service is essential for the exotic animals she cares for.

“If we cannot find veterinarians who are skilled enough to do the diagnostics and subsequent surgeries on some of the animals we have in care, that means animals would have to be euthanized,” said Theijn.

As for Lizzie, Brown expects her to make a full recovery.