A recent Leger Survey commissioned by Clorox Canada shows Canadians are concerned that high-touch public areas aren't being disinfected properly.

The survey was completed last month and shows more than half of Canadians say they are uncomfortable with how often public bathrooms (57 per cent), door handles (54 per cent), gas station pumps (51 per cent), and elevator buttons (51 per cent) are disinfected.

We talked to people about their comfort level with the cleanliness of public spaces.

"I think it's really important. I think a lot of places are trying to keep up with it, but the big retail … probably have a harder time maintaining that to be completely honest," said Brandon Burkley, who was out shopping.

"So I think it's kinda' up to the individual to make sure you are taking care of yourself and washing your hands and whatnot."

Another shopper told us about the precautions she takes herself.

'I always have my hand wipes'

"When I go out I always have my hand wipes and the hand sanitizers, so when I go in and go out I always make sure that things are cleaned and wiped before I walk into the house and stuff," said Simone Bisaillon.

Another shopper recognizes people are taking a chance anytime they go out.

"It's a very big deal because, I mean, everyone is trying to make sure they are safe, no one knows who's safe, who is not," said John Claman, who was out shopping.

"So I think that is important in public places for sure. Whereas even at my own home, I still like sanitize every so often I am touching something new."

Srijana Rasaily, a 26-year-old Cambrian College student, said most businesses are doing a good job trying to protect people.

"We can see people are spraying sanitizers on carts and they are cleaning, sanitizing the door handles from time to time and even everyone is wearing masks, so yes I do feel confident and I if I was not feeling confident I would have just stuck at home like last year," Rasaily said.

In the survey, six out of 10 people say they disinfect at least one surface when they are outside their homes, with the average being nearly three surfaces, especially shopping cart handles and cellphones.