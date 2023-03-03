Concerns raised over feds and province funding services for Vancouver homeless encampment

There were more questions than answers on Friday after CTV News reported a $715,000 investment from the federal and provincial governments into Vancouver's CRAB Park homeless encampment.

Details remain limited on how the money will be allocated and used, but the city says a portion will go towards additional services and amenities, such as washrooms and support staff.

City Councillor Peter Meiszner voiced concerns over this being a potential Band-Aid solution to a problem that requires long-term housing.

"I do have some concerns that this funding could potentially entrench the encampment when what we really need to do is get more people into permanent housing," said Meiszner.

The City of Vancouver supports Ottawa and Victoria's decision to step in and provide the cash through the Strengthening Communities Services grant.

The application-based program is intended to support unsheltered people and address related community impacts.

"Of the most recent $4-million grant provided to the city, $715,000 has been allocated to CRAB Park. Other responses supported by this funding include safe access to washrooms and enhanced street cleaning in the DTES," said the city in an email late Friday afternoon.

Fiona York has been advocating for residents living in CRAB Park since its inception in 2021.

She says no one in the encampment was contacted about the funding and how it should be spent, leaving many feeling unsure of how the money will be used to support them.

"It's welcomed in lots of ways, but there is some trepidation as well," said York. "We were kind of the last people to hear about this and you would think there would be some sort of discussion or consultation or participation.”

York is asking all levels of government to consider building small homes in a nearby parking lot. If that’s not an option, she says there’s desperate need for more washrooms, showers and additional sanitation stations in CRAB Park, along with running water access, additional power outlets and wifi.

The municipal, provincial and federal governments have yet to provide a timeline for when services will be added to the park.