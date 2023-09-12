Concerns raised over plans to build Waterloo high rise taller than current limits
Some Waterloo residents are looking to weigh in on the future of their neighbourhood and plans to build a high rise taller than current limits.
A developer is hoping to build a 13-storey apartment building with 135 units on Dietz Avenue North just off of Erb Street, even though only six storeys is allowed in the area.
People living in a nearby seniors’ apartment complex say they have concerns about a building that high having a negative impact on their ability to enjoy their homes.
“To allow the builder to rezone this location would go against the purpose of having zoning bylaws,” said Stephanie Paddock, a delegate at a Monday council meeting for the City of Waterloo. “While the residents and tenants of Waterloo Heights can appreciate the need for additional and affordable housing, we do not feel it is appropriate to allow amendments that will have detrimental effect on the seniors and people who call this place home.”
Council has yet to make a decision on the zoning request.
-
Provincial grant to update police video surveillance in London, Ont., neighbouring countiesTwo dozen police services across Ontario will receive funding to upgrade their CCTV systems in order to target known crime areas, MPPs in Elgin-Middlesex-London and Huron-Bruce announced Wednesday.
-
P.E.I. RCMP make 2 arrests for impaired driving in separate incidentsTwo men are facing impaired driving charges after two separate single-vehicle crashes in Queens County, P.E.I. Tuesday.
-
B.C. aware of dike problems before catastrophic flooding, documents showOfficials with the B.C. government and the City of Merritt were aware of significant problems with dikes for several years before a series of atmospheric rivers flooded the community, documents show.
-
Bradford park renaming and dedication ceremony planned in honour of slain officerThe Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury invites the community to an official park renaming and dedication ceremony in honour of slain South Simcoe police Constable Devon Northrup.
-
Sask. man reunites grandma with treasured 1979 Chevy SilveradoA Prince Albert man has gone the distance to deliver a birthday present to his gr
-
New program in Edmonton uses VR to help neurodivergent people navigate the workplaceA new program at NorQuest College is using virtual reality to try and get more neurodiverse people into the workforce.
-
Suspicious fire forces family of 7 out of Athabasca home: RCMPA fire that forced a family of seven out of their home in Athabasca, Alta., is suspicious, RCMP said.
-
London Knights, Hunter family mourn loss of Richard HunterThe London Knights are mourning the loss of Richard Hunter, father of owners Mark and Dale, on Wednesday.
-
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer to unveil fall COVID-19 plan as infections, hospitalizations tick upwardOntario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore is set to unveil a 'COVID-19 Fall Preparedness Plan' later this week following an uptick in infections in the province.