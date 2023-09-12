Concerns raised over plans to build Waterloo high rise taller than current limits

Some Waterloo residents are looking to weigh in on the future of their neighbourhood and plans to build a high rise taller than current limits.

A developer is hoping to build a 13-storey apartment building with 135 units on Dietz Avenue North just off of Erb Street, even though only six storeys is allowed in the area.

People living in a nearby seniors’ apartment complex say they have concerns about a building that high having a negative impact on their ability to enjoy their homes.

“To allow the builder to rezone this location would go against the purpose of having zoning bylaws,” said Stephanie Paddock, a delegate at a Monday council meeting for the City of Waterloo. “While the residents and tenants of Waterloo Heights can appreciate the need for additional and affordable housing, we do not feel it is appropriate to allow amendments that will have detrimental effect on the seniors and people who call this place home.”

Council has yet to make a decision on the zoning request.