Concerns raised over privately owned nurse practitioner clinics

Privately owned nurse practitioner clinics are popping up in some communities in Saskatchewan, which is helping address the shortage of medical professionals. However, patients have to pay for the visit, a situation that some nurse practitioners would like to see changed.

Lisa Clark-Musschoot operates Regina’s first privately owned nurse practitioner led clinic, which specializes in mental health and ADHD consultations. However, Medicare doesn’t cover the cost, with patients paying about $150 for a one hour visit.

“Paying for medical services, health services, primary care services is not ideal for most families and I do feel that the government has a role,” she said.

There are over 300 nurse practitioners in the province. Most are employed at an hourly rate at government clinics but many others aren’t utilized to the fullest potential.

“We do not have the same ability as physicians to establish independent clinics and be remunerated for our services by the health branches and so that’s a big barrier to nurse practitioners being able to expand and provide care in communities,” said Tara Schmalenberg with the Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Nurse practitioners typically undergo six years of medical training and those in private practice have the same overhead as a doctor's office. Government funding could eliminate fees to patients.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said they will see how the situation evolves but is open to conversations with anybody that can enhance the healthcare system.

“If there’s opportunities out there to provide better patient care and quicker patient care, we’d certain be looking at it but right now we’re not just because the structure isn’t set up that way,” he said.

The government believes the province has a good complement of doctors but says if nurse practitioners want to make a fee for service funding request, discussions can take place.