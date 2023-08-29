Concert celebrates local labour community
In celebration of hard-working labourers across all sectors, the S’Aints are back for another concert and fundraiser raising funds for local food banks.
The S’Aints are returning to Leamington’s Sunset Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park this Labour Day weekend, with what is now an annual event where members Jody Raffoul and Tea Party Drummer Jeff Burrows, Wes Buckley, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kay Howl, Marty Bak, Jim O’Neil and The Twisted Sisters aka Liz Robinson and Stephanie Baker will take the stage for a good cause and celebration.
Cash donations will go toward food banks across the region that have been experiencing increased demands. Merchandise will also be available, payable by cash only, with proceeds also donated to the food banks.
The all-ages, free concert kicks off at 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2 with special guests Billy and Peter Raffoul. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Concert goers are urged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and set up early on the lawn to enjoy the show.
