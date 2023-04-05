Concert confusion: YQM Country Fest fans not happy with ticket issue

It's hard to picture it right now, but an open lot and field in Dieppe, N.B., will be full of thousands of country music fans in August for the second YQM Country Fest.

Last year's YQM festival was a huge success with tens of thousands of people attending the two-day event.

But there's currently a bit of a cloud hanging over tickets for the 2023 edition.

Country music fan Ashley McDavid has an issue with her tickets, but hasn't been able to contact anyone for assistance.

"There's no customer service. I've been emailing for three days now, Facebook and Instagram, nobody's answered any of them. And there's absolutely no customer service online," said McDavid.

She purchased three general admission tickets to the two-day festival last fall during a pre-sale, but when a third date with superstar Morgan Wallen was recently announced, promoters sent an email to ticket holders last week promising them an upgrade to see all three shows.

It's not the ticket price that's bothering her, McDavid doesn't think she's being gouged.

"[Wallen] is a trending artist, so the money wasn't an issue," said McDavid. "The fact that I'm not able to get the upgrade I was guaranteed is more what is upsetting."

She's not the only one who’s disappointed by the change.

Hundreds of concert-goers have complained about tickets and prices on a group Facebook page.

One person told CTV News the situation was a "nightmare" and they had to pay an extra $700 for two tickets to the show with Wallen on Aug. 24.

Another said to go from two days to three cost them an additional $350, and when they tried to buy tickets for the added show, only the most expensive tier tickets were available.

General public tickets go on sale Friday for the festival, which also features Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett, but anyone who has already purchased tickets will likely be paying more than someone who hasn't yet.

It's definitely confusing to some, but country music fan Rob Taylor doesn't see what all the fuss is about.

"The alternative would be to not bring Morgan Wallen, the biggest act in the world. So, it's either create a little confusion in terms of tickets, or don't bring the biggest act in the world to Moncton," said Taylor. "To me, it's a no-brainer."

Taylor said if people don't want to pay extra to see the third show, they don't need to.

"My wife and I paid $600 to see Morgan Wallen in Boston. So i think it's a $350 upgrade to see Morgan Wallen in Dieppe, which is absolutely crazy to me," said Taylor.

CTV News made several attempts over two days to contract the promoters of the festival, but messages were not returned.

McDavid stressed that last year's festival was great and everything was "very well organized," but she's still upset about not getting the upgrade she believes she's eligible for.

"I do think they need to postpone the public sale, fix the issues that are happening, then make it right," said McDavid.

Taylor's not sure how the promoters could have handled things better.

"That's tough, you're dealing with a situation that's super fluid," said Taylor. "The opportunity from everything I heard arose for them to book the biggest act in the world and they took it. I don't think there's much you could have done differently. You're not going to make everyone happy."

General admission tickets start at $399 for the festival, which runs from Aug. 24 to 26.