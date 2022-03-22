Concert for Ukraine in Cape Breton raises nearly $30,000

It's been two days since musicians and community members came together in Cape Breton to help support the people of Ukraine, but the money continues to roll-in.

“We did a quick count on Sunday night and we were just shy of $29, 000,” said organizer Steve Melnick. “There are still donations trickling in and I’m still getting phone calls from people who couldn't make it, but still want to make a donation.”

The eight-hour fundraiser called Rocking for Ukraine featured a full line up on Sunday in Whitney Pier, N.S.

“I'm speechless about it basically. It was just through the kindness, concern, and caring of everybody in the community,” added Melnick.

Support for Ukraine continues to pour in across the Maritimes.

In Dartmouth, volunteers have collected medical supplies and other items that will be shipped out later this week. They are destined for Ukraine and to surrounding European countries that have taken in refugees.

“I'm grateful, and thankful to all and everyone in any way that is helping to gather resources to help the humanitarian aid in Ukraine,” said Father Roman Dusanowskyj, parish priest of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church in Whitney Pier, N.S.

Many musicians, including Donnie Campbell played a tune or two on Sunday.

He went to school with many people of Ukrainian descent from the local community.

“This is ridiculous what's going on over there. It shouldn't be happening and we should all get together and try to make sure that it ends,” said Campbell.

Steve Melnick says he hopes to have the grand total from the fundraiser later in the week.